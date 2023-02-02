GASIP launches bushfire campaign 

By Rosemary Wayo

Kumbungu (N/R), Feb. 02, GNA – The Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP) has launched a Community Bushfire Sensitisation Campaign to promote sustainable livelihood for farmers.

The campaign seeks to create ambassadors for bushfire management by reminding and educating communities including children and adults of the causative agents of bushfires.

It also seeks to encourage behavioural changes, and practices to be adopted for a sustainable reduction of incidents of bushfires at the community level.

The 14-day long campaign, which began on Wednesday, is being carried out in 12 GASIP operational districts including Kumbungu, North East Gonja, East Mamprusi, Bolgatanga and Sissala East in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The GASIP is undertaking the campaign in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ghana Police Service, National Commission for Civic Education, National Disaster Management Organisation, and District Departments of Agriculture.

Dr Edmund Kyei Akoto-Danso, Climate Change Adaptation Manager at GASIP, speaking at the launch of the campaign at Kumbungu in the Northern Region, said the campaign is to energise the interest of local stakeholders in the management of bushfires.

As part of the launch, pupils and students from Zangbalung E/A Primary School, Zangbalung Kindergarten and Primary School, Watania E/A Basic and Junior High School, Nawaran Basic School and Kumbungu Senior High School in the district were sensitised on the concept of bushfires amongst others to sustain the campaign.

The GASIP, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture with funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development, seeks to improve the livelihood of smallholder farmers as well as climate resilience.

Dr Akoto-Danso said GASIP had undertaken various activities at different levels in the quest to improve the livelihood of smallholder farmers hence the bushfire campaign to sustain the gains made from the intervention.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO II) Hudu Baba, Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, urged all to adopt practices that would prevent bush fire.

He urged stakeholders to collaborate often for engagements on the subject to encourage practicalising bushfire prevention measures.

Chief Inspector Mr William Benefo, Station Officer, Kumbungu Police Station, said bushfire is an offence punishable by law adding the Police had the additional mandate of protecting lives and property.

He said: “One cannot tell whether burning a bush can cause destruction or not. Just setting the bush ablaze is an offence. It is not only when there’s destruction.”

