NDC Ketu North primaries: Hamenoo withdraws to support Agumenu

Accra, Feb 24, GNA – The Deputy Secretary for Pro-Forum North America, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) pressure group, Mr Jibreal Agbesi Hamenoo, has thrown his weight behind Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Ketu North Constituency.

Mr Hamenoo said: “Among the lot, Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu, stands tall. He comes along with a full store-house of experience, exposure and resourcefulness to better represent Ketu North after Dr James Klutse Avedzi’s tenure.”

He added that: “Dr Agumenu has the temerity, the composure, and the right maturity to bring us all indigenes of Ketu North home and abroad together for the collective good of our people.”

This was contained in a release in which Mr Hamenoo rescinded his decision to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate for Ketu North.

He called on NDC delegates, traditional leaders, youth, elderly, and all stakeholders in the Ketu North constituency to rally behind Dr Agumenu to become the next Member of Parliament (MP).

He is confident that when Dr Agumenu becomes MP for Ketu North, he would build on existing legacies of the Party for socio-economic development.

“I trust in his selflessness and love for humanity. And I believe all these sterling qualities will come to bear in delivering the right leadership for Ketu North,” Mr Hamenoo said.

The Deputy Secretary for Pro-Forum North America said the decision to withdraw from the race and to support Dr Agumenu was to continue to support the Party in his current position for the time being.

“The urge to serve my people of Ketu North is still alive. However, given my recruitment and involvement in other highly important NDC Party engagements at other levels, engagements, which will take a significant chunk of my time, I have decided not to look into two bottles with one eye at this time,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress would hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

