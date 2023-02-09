NCCE scales up civic education activities for 2023 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Feb. 9, GNA – The Tema Metropolitan Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) plans to reach more residents of Tema with its civic education activities this year.

Ms. Gifty Agyeiwaa Badu, NCCE Tema Metropolitan Director, said there were plans to hold more engagements with Civic Education Clubs to build upon the gains of 2022.

Ms. Badu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said in 2022 they engaged in 897 activities and reached out to 32,711 people made up of 14,691 males and 18,020 females.

She said the metro activities were guided by the Commission’s theme for the year, “Sustaining our Democracy: Ghanaian values in Practice,” and also based on the quarterly programme line-ups.

She said during 2022, education on National Cohesion and Peaceful Co-existence served as the general theme, and all activities carried out centered around it.

The NCCE Metro Director said the Annual Constitution and Citizenship Weeks, which were celebrated on the themes: “Three decades of Democratic Rule under the 1992 Constitution: Revisiting the Agenda for Constitutional Reforms” and ‘Sustaining Our Democracy, Ghanaian Values in Practice: The Role of the Child’ respectively threw more light on the theme for the year.

Outlining other activities carried out last year, she mentioned the campaign to get residents to re-register their sim cards.

She said the office also organised a series of sensitisation programmes, created awareness, and reminded citizens on the need to re-register their sim cards to prevent them from losing them.

Ms Badu further said another notable activity that took place was the Smart Governors’ Constitution Quiz organised by the Metro office for some selected basic schools in the metropolis.

The quiz covered the thematic areas; Democracy Education, Education on the 1992 Constitution, Sustainable Management of the Environment, Human Rights Education, Health and Sanitation, and Civic Education Club Activities.

Under democracy education, she said topics that were treated were National Cohesion and Peaceful Co-existence, Eschewing Violent Extremism, NACAP, Right to Information Act (RTI), Evils and Effects of Corruption, Annual Constitution and Citizenship Week Celebration.

With its human rights education, the NCCE Tema Metropolitan Office focused on child protection issues, Gender Mainstreaming, and Fundamental Human Rights.

In health and sanitation, the office carried out a total of 165 activities on COVID-19 education and vaccination reaching out to 4,735 people out of which 2088 and 2650 were males and females respectively.

Residents of the Tema Metropolis received education on the main duties of a citizen enshrined under the 1992 constitution, while they were also sensitised on sustainable management of the environment.

The civic education clubs’ activities also saw its pupil members undertaking an excursion to the Parliament of Ghana, a familiarization visit to Tema Circuit Court A, and a sketch on the Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms among others.

