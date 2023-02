By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Feb.09, GNA — Fire Thursday afternoon gutted a building at the Police Headquarters in Accra, a news brief from the Police has said.

It said the Ghana National Fire Service was at the scene and had succeeded in bringing the situation under control.

The brief said no casualties were recorded and the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

GNA

