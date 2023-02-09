Mafi-Dadoboe community gets a new queen mother. 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Feb. 9, GNA – Ms. Beauty Deladem Siabi-Mensah, a 24-year final year student of the Takoradi Technical University, has been installed as the new queen mother of the Akorto Royal family for the Mafi-Dadoboe community in the Volta Region.

Born on January 17, 1999, the new queen mother now bears the stool title as “Mama Nyamlor III” after the demise of old queen – Mama Nyamlor II.

The Akorto Clan, under the kingship of Togbe Ayite Duame II, has brought about many positive introductions and developments in the Mafi Traditional Area through education, social integration and peaceful coexistence over the last 55 years of his reign as the Dufia of Mafi Dadoboe and Akorto Clan.

Mama Nyamlor III, daughter of Mr. Sampson Siabi-Mensah and Madam Gifty Doe Atoboyo Gadri, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a colourful ceremony interspersed with Traditional Drumming and dancing, promised to exchange ideas and live up to utmost expectation to justify the confidence reposed in her by the clan.

“I want to inspire even a greater hope in the youth of our community through a foundation that I intend to set up after school…our girls need more mentors to help them change the narratives of who the girl child can become and I want to lead that course in my reign,” the new queen mother projected.

Mama Nyamlor III added that, Sexual Rights and Reproductive Health Education would also be on her table to empower more women to stay focused in realising their God given potentials.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

