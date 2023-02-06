Mother and seven children die in fire in northern France

Paris, Feb 6, (dpa/GNA) – A mother and seven children aged between 2 and 14, died in a fire in a two-storey home in the northern French town of Charly-sur-Marne on Monday, the Aisne prefecture reported.

The seriously injured father was rescued by the emergency services. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

An overall 80 firefighters in 48 vehicles, brought the blaze under control after several hours. Two residents in a neighbouring house affected by the fire were taken to safety.

GNA

