Israeli army kills several armed Palestinians during Jericho raid

Tel Aviv, Feb 6, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli army said on Monday, it had killed several armed Palestinians during a raid in Jericho in the West Bank.

The aim of the operation was to arrest two Palestinian militants, who had fled into the city a week ago, after an attempted attack on Israeli civilians, according to an army statement on Monday.

On January 28, two armed members of the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, came to the entrance of a restaurant in the Israeli settlement of Vered Jericho, outside Jericho in occupied Palestinian territory.

There were about 30 civilians there. However, a jammed gun prevented casualties, the Israeli army said.

In the early hours of Monday, soldiers on duty in the Akabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho were fired upon, apparently by some of those who were involved in the attempted restaurant attack, Israel said.

The security situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories, has recently worsened.

,

The day after a deadly Israeli army raid that left 10 dead in the Palestinian town of Jenin in the West Bank, a Palestinian assailant shot dead 7 people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem on January 27.

Since the beginning of the year, 36 Palestinians have been killed in confrontations with the Israeli army or their own attacks, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

GNA

