Morocco-Spain: King Mohammed VI and Pedro Sánchez hold a telephone conversation  

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA – On the occasion of the Moroccan-Spanish High Level Meeting (HLM) in Rabat on February 1 and 2, HM King Mohamed VI had a telephone conversation with His Excellency Mr. Pedro Sanchez, President of the Spanish Government.

During this warm conversation, His Majesty the King welcomed the evolution, in consultation, trust and mutual respect, of the new phase of the bilateral Partnership since the Meeting of April 7, 2022 between the Sovereign and the president of the Spanish Government.

The commitments contained in the joint statement adopted on that occasion have been substantially implemented.

It is in this context that His Majesty the King welcomed the holding in Rabat of the 12th session of the Moroccan-Spanish High Level Meeting, eight years after the last session of this institutional mechanism.

In order to strengthen this positive dynamic in the excellent bilateral strategic partnership, His Majesty the King has invited the Head of the Spanish Government to pay an official visit to Morocco, very soon. This visit will be an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations, through concrete actions marked by efficiency, and tangible projects in strategic areas of common interest”.

With this important high-level meeting, the two countries entered a historic moment of cooperation which will certainly be strengthened by the next official visit of Sanchez at the invitation of the King.

According to several observers, the nature of the telephone exchange between the sovereign and the Spanish head of government is a harbinger of the success of this High Level Meeting.

Also, the King’s invitation to Mr. Pedro Sanchez to pay a visit to Morocco, marks the interest given to this high-level meeting and beyond to the partnership with the Kingdom of Spain.

It should be noted that the Spanish head of government arrived in Rabat 1st of February 2023, accompanied by a dozen of ministers, and was received by his Moroccan counterpart.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

