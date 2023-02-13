Minister: It is ‘possible’ China sent spy balloon over UK airspace

London, Feb 13, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – It is “possible” that spy balloons have been deployed by China across Britain’s airspace, a minister said on Monday.

Transport Minister Richard Holden, asked on Sky News whether it was possible that “Chinese spy balloons have already been used over the UK,” said: “It is possible.”

He added, “It is also possible, and I would think likely, that there would be people from the Chinese government trying to act as a hostile state.”

“I think we have to be realistic about the threat these countries

pose to the UK,” Holden said.

Asked how concerned ministers were about the US shooting down three unidentified objects in three days, Holden said: “I think the government is concerned about what’s going on.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

