Messi and Mbappé both train before Bayern clash after injuries

Paris, Feb 13, (dpa/GNA) – Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, both warmed up with their team-mates ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg at home to Bayern Munich.

The star pair had been nursing injuries, but now look set to face the Germans, along with fellow forward Neymar.

PSG have struggled since the World Cup, with Saturday’s 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat at Monaco the latest setback.

Midfielder Marco Verratti, also returned to training on Monday after fitness issues. Former Bayern midfielder Renato Sanches and ex-RB Leipzig player Nordi Mukiele were missing.

PSG lost their only Champions League final against Bayern in 2020, and defender Marquinhos is wary of their threat.

“Bayern are always a difficult team to play against,” the PSG captain told Kicker magazine.

“We know the importance and history of this club, also in the Champions League. The players have already played many important games and have a lot of experience at this level.”

