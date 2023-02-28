Mahama congratulates new King of Gonjaland 

Accra, Feb 28, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Yagbonwura Amonebafe Borenyi I, the new King of Gonjaland.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, he said: “I am proud that the time-tested traditions of Gonjaland, handed to us by the Founder of Gonja, Ndewura Sumaila Jakpa, has once again worked seamlessly and peacefully to install the successor to our late overlord, His Royal Majesty Yiram, Yagbonwura Sulemana Jakpa Tuntumba Boresa I.”

“I wish our new King long life and a successful reign that will deliver tangible development to our people.”

GNA

