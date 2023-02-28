‘Let’s maintain our cultural edifices to promote traditional values’

By James Esuon

Agona Asafo (C/R), Feb. 26, GNA – Nana Akua Nyarkoa II, the Queen of Agona Asafo, has inaugurated a refurbished Nifahen Palace at Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central Region to transcend the unique cultural values of the area from one generation to the other.

The renovation of the palace became necessary due to its dilapidated nature albeit serving as a significant cultural heritage of the Twidan Family and the Agona Asafo Traditional Area.

It was a joint project by the Queenmother and Abusuapanyin Nana Kobina Arko, Head of the Twidan Family.

Nana Nyarkoa, in an interview with journalists after the inauguration, said it was unfortunate that the traditional norms and values were being eroded due to the quest to acquire wealth through fair or foul means, especially by the youth.

She advised them to avoid drugs and alcoholism, pursue their education to acquire the needed skills, and live responsible lives, worthy of emulation.

Abusuapanyin Nana Arkoh, on his part, said the renovation of the palace was important as it served as a reference point for traditional norms and values.

Nana Kwesi Amanfo, Gyasehene of Agona Asafo, said the chiefs and people were committed to ensuring that the town received the infrastructural development needed to improve their living standards.

Mr Kofi Krah, Nifahene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, who has been nominated as the Odikro of Agona Asafo, said a second phase of the renovation would be carried out to turn the palace into a modern architecture to befit its traditional status.

Mr Krah, known in private life as Isaac Asiaw Asamoah, Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service, advised the youth against social vices that could ruin their future.

He called for cooperation and mutual understanding among the citizenry to enhance peace and development of the town.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

