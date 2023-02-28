GNPC cuts-sod for construction of e-learning centre at Kojina 

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Kojina (WN/R), Feb 28, GNA – Mr Kwesi Kyei, an official of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), at the weekend cut the sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art E-learning centre for the Kojina/Subri Nkwanta communities in the Western North Region.

Mr Kyei said the project, funded by the GNPC, was in fulfillment of a request made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng.

A needs assessment was made with the beneficiary communities, and it came to light that there was a dire need for the facility, hence the decision to construct it.

He said though the GNPC used to sponsor the activities of the Ghana Black Stars, the sponsorship had been extended to cover important projects like scholarships, educational infrastructure, toilet facilities, mechanised boreholes as well as training programmes for artisans.

Mr Kyei urged the youth to develop interest in science courses at the tertiary level so as to benefit from the scholarship programme.

He assured the community members that funds were available for the full completion of the project on schedule.

Mr Paul Andoh, the constituency’s first vice chairman of the New Patriotic Party, who represented the MP, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to GNPC for the gesture.

He pleaded with the community members to support and cooperate with the contractor for the smooth execution of the project.

The contractor, Mr Abraham Ayensu Ntim of WNC Mining/Engineering Limited, reiterated his readiness to employ the local people, work according to schedule and deliver quality work.

Nana Kofi Affi III, Chief of Subri Nkwanta, and Nana Nkuah Kudom II, Nifahene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, praised the GNPC for its immense contribution towards the development of the Municipality.

They, however, requested additional facilities such as potable drinking water, CHPS compound, teachers’ bungalows and toilet facilities to ensure the well-being of the people.

GNA

