Ghana Federation of Disability makes leadership changes 

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation (GFD) has made some changes in leadership, with Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi now the national President.

A statement issued by the GFD, signed by its Executive Director, Mrs Rita Kusi Kyeremaa, said the decision was made after a Delegates’ Assembly in December 2022.

Ms Sirina Mahamadou is the Vice President, while Ms Martha Coffie was elected the national Gender Representative.

The statement said the past leadership included Mawunyo Yarko-Dagbah, immediate past national President, Paul Barfi, immediate past national Vice President, and Ms Alice Appiah, immediate past national Gender Representative.

The GFD expressed happiness about its affiliation to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) whose core actions and mandates are primarily to promote workers’ rights and welfare in Ghana.

The TUC inaugurated the GFD, making it an affiliate member, its 23rd member, the statement said.

GNA

