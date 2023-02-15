Kobedi Divisional Council enstools sub-chiefs to spearhead development   

By Dennis Peprah

Kobedi, (B/R), Feb. 15, GNA – The Kobedi Divisional Council of the Dormaa Traditional Area in the Bono Region has performed traditional rituals to seal the installation of six sub-chiefs and queens to spearhead the development of the area.

They include Nana Amoah Korang Asipi I, the chief of the ‘Kurontri’ royal family, Nana Kwame Adu, chief of the ‘Maware’ royal family and Nana Ansu, the Nkosuahene (development chief) of the area.

The sub-queens included Nana Afia Ansuaa, the queen of ‘Mawere’ royal family, Nana Owusuaa Aduomi I, queen of the ‘Kurontri” royal family and Nana Yaa Antwiwaa, Nkosuahemaa (queen of development).

Nana Ohene Yeboah Asiamah I, the Chief of Kobedi and Akyeremadehene (chief in-charge of drums) of the Dormaa Traditional Council told the chiefs and queens that they served as the embodiment of the people and advised them to prioritize development of the Kobedi community.

He cautioned them against unruly behaviour and pomposity, saying as chiefs and queens, “it is our responsibility to serve and lead the people through the right path for the development of our community”.

Nana Asiamah I said the divisional council would not tolerate any of the chiefs and queens whose lifestyle would ridicule or put the image of the council into disrepute and asked them to use their influence to help tackle the developmental needs of the community.

Nana Ameyaa Ansu Gyeabour I, the Queen Mother of Kobedi, and Akyeremadehemaa (queen mother in-charge of drums) of the Dormaa Traditional Council advised the ethnic groups in the area to forge ahead in unity for development to thrive.

She said ethnic and social diversity enriched and promoted the nation’s cultural heritage, and asked the people not to allow their ethnic differences to cause unnecessary divisions among them, instead continue to live in peace.

Nana Gyeabour I said the developmental needs of the Kobedi community were enormous, hence the need for the people to come together, identify and tackle their immediate needs collectively.

In an interview, Nana Asimpi I, the newly enstooled Kurontrihene (Deputy Chief) enumerated several challenges, including the deplorable state of the Sunyani-Kobedi road, inadequate communal toilets in the area.

He advised the people to revisit the ancient spirit of voluntarism and communal labour and contribute their quota towards addressing the needs of the community, including inadequate classroom blocks for the local school.

Known in private life as Mr Samuel Kofi Amoah, the new Kurontrihene is the headmaster of the Sunyani Methodist Primary ‘A’ Junior High School ‘C’.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

