CWSA considering packaging contract works on Yeji Water System 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb 15, GNA – Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, says the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) is currently considering packaging the works for a contract on the Yeji water system.

This, the Minister noted, could be either as an extension of water from the completed Yeji Water System to Parambo Sawaba or reconstruction of the intake and control room completely and rehabilitating the treatment plant at Parambo Sawaba.

Mrs Dapaah made the disclosure on Wednesday on the floor of Parliament in her response to a question by Dr Kwabena Donkor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East.

The MP wanted to know from the Minister when the broken-down water systems for Yeji and Parambo-Sawaba would be restored.

The Minister said the Yeji water system was constructed in 2006, taking its raw water source from the Volta River.

She noted that the system provided the water needs of the community under the management of a private operator, Messrs TBL Resources Limited.

She said in 2010, the water intake point of the system got flooded, resulting in damage to the pump house, surface pumps and treatment plant all located at Yeji Nsuoano.

Mrs Dapaah said that water supply to the community was thus disrupted and since the private operator could not make adequate investments to undertake major repairs and maintenance, it had affected the operational efficiency of the system making it economically not viable to the operator who consequently abandoned the management of the water system in 2011.

“Mr Speaker, as part of efforts to ensure efficient provision and management of water systems, the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) took over management of the system in 2018, and sought to rehabilitate and improve its operational efficiency,” the Minister said.

She said the Government of Ghana through the CWSA awarded a contract for rehabilitation and expansion of the system, at a total cost of GHS5.04 million.

Mrs Dapaah said currently, the contractor had completed all works and final inspection and taking over by CWSA was underway.

She said in the case of the Parambo-Sawaba water system was constructed in 2008, it was also affected by floods resulting in disruption of water supply to the Community.

She said the private operator, Messrs ABCO Limited could not repair the damaged system and so, abandoned the facility in 2011.

She said as part of the drive towards efficient management of water systems in the country, the CWSA carried out an assessment of water system in 2022 with the aim of reconstructing it.

Mrs Dapaah said the assessment indicated that the intake and pump control room were damaged and required complete replacement.

The Minister said the treatment plant was also partially damaged and so required rehabilitation.

