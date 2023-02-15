Eurozone trade balance swings to deficit in 2022

Brussels, Feb. 15, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - The eurozone trade balance showed a deficit in 2022 as sharp increases in energy prices lifted imports, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The trade deficit came in at €314.7 billion ($337.2 billion) in 2022 compared with a €116.4 billion surplus in the previous year.

Data showed that exports grew notably by 18%. At the same time, imports logged a much faster increase of 37.5%.

In December, the trade deficit rose to €18.1 billion from €14.4 billion in November.

Month-on-month, exports decreased by seasonally adjusted 4.6% and imports fell 2.9%.

On an unadjusted basis, data revealed that the trade shortfall remained unchanged at €8.8 billion in December.

Exports gained 9% and imports were up 8.7% annually.

GNA

