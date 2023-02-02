Iran blames Israel for weekend drone attack in UN protest

New York, Feb 2, (dpa/GNA) – Iran is holding Israel responsible for the weekend drone attack, on an ammunition factory in the central city of Isfahan, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported on Thursday.

Iran’s representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, submitted a written protest to the UN secretary general in New York, in which he said the attack violated international law, ISNA reported.

On Wednesday, Iran accused Kurdish opposition groups, of smuggling drone parts and explosives into the country with the assistance of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Following the attack in the early hours of Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel was behind it. Israeli authorities have not responded to the allegation.

Israel and Iran have since the 1979 Iranian Revolution, seen each other as archenemies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describes Iran as Israel’s top enemy, and has called the Tehran government “a terrorist regime.”

GNA

