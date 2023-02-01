INUTET signs MoU with two international football entities to identify talents in Ghana

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Feb. 01, GNA – INUTET Sports, a Ghanaian registered sports marketing company that works with different football clubs and players across the globe, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Brazilian sports management firm and a Portuguese club to identify football talents in Ghana.

The two other partners, Grupo Worlinger, an international business intermediate with extensive experience in sports management, and GuardaDesportiva Futebol Clube, a Portuguese football club would facilitate the progress of the talents once they are identified by INUTET.

Whereas Worlinger is responsible for connecting the parties to the agreement, Guarda would receive players for technical evaluation with the additional responsibility of sending observers to identify players with good technical capacity.

Under the agreement, Guarda would determine specific dates to evaluate players identified by Inutet who will inform Guarda of the availability of such players.

Players on trials would be accommodated and fed by Guarda which shall also provide services such as laundry and internet.

The MoU stipulates that the Agency and Club would perform their duties and obligations as independent contractors and that nothing contained in the agreement will be construed as creating an employment, agency, partnership, joint owner, or joint venture relationship between the parties.

The agreement shall also be construed and enforced by international laws and may not be altered or amended except in writing and signed by all parties involved.

“At INUTET Sports, we are proud and excited about this partnership. Our primary focus is to see young athletes reaching their potential and future dreams, Mr. Inuwa Musah, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of INUTET told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

GNA

