Kamaldeen Sulemana signs a permanent deal with Southampton until 2027

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb. 01, GNA – Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has signed a record-breaking four-and-a-half-year deal with English Premier League side, Southampton for a fee of €25 million.

The 20-year-old attracted interest from Everton, PSV, and Southampton who were keen on getting him on board.

After engagements with the player, the former Rennes man agreed to join the Saints on the transfer day deadline yesterday from the French side.

Kamaldeen’s move to the St Mary’s was due to the limited playing time in his current club, Stade Rennes after his return from injury late last year.

According to the manager of Southampton, Nathan Jones, he believed this was a positive step taken by the club, to bring such an experienced winger like Kamaldeen Sulemana to help boost the attack of the Saints.

“He is at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future,” he added.

The winger made 47 appearances for his former club, scoring six goals and providing four assists with a goal to his credit this season.

The Black Stars forward was named October player of the month in the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Leonel Messi, and Neymar Junior following an impressive performance that season.

Kamaldeen is a promising emerging talent who is noted for his technical ability, dribbling, speed, and his perfect finishing.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the winger emerged as the fastest player in the tournament, with an acceleration of 35.7 kilometers per hour.

The forward would join teammate Mohammed Salisu in Southampton, hoping for a wonderful season together.

He becomes the new record signing of Southampton eclipsing the initial £ 20 million fee paid to Liverpool to sign Danny Ings in 2019.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

