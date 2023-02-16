Hohoe Momo Montessori launches anniversary with calls for project completion  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 16, GNA – Mrs Comfort Honu-Agbley, the proprietress of Momo Montessori Academy in Hohoe has appealed to stakeholders to help complete the school’s two-Storey classroom project to enhance quality teaching and learning.

She said it was the hope of management, staff, and entire student population that the project was completed before end of next year, 2024.

Mrs Honu-Agbley, speaking during the launch of the 15th anniversary of the school, said management was also planning to give the entire ground of the school a facelift by cementing or tiling to provide comfort for the students as well as plastering and painting of the school walls.

She said the school founded on September 15, 2009, was to be a model to other schools in the Hohoe Municipality.

Mrs Honu-Agbley said since 2009 the founders, including Helga Fuchs, have put in a lot of work to ensure the success of the school.

She said the launching of the anniversary granted them the opportunity to assess their successes, failures, fears and needs.

Madam Helga Fuchs, Chief Executive Officer, Friends for Ghana, said their collaboration started in 2009 when the school started in a small, rented building with KG 1 and KG 2.

She said she had a vision of a good education for the children which included children learning in a good and relaxed atmosphere.

Madam Fuchs said she was elated about the growth of the school which currently had 380 students, 32 teachers, office staff and cooks.

Mr Divine Worlanyo Agbley, Headmaster of the School, said he had always wanted the school’s growth and progress to be substantial in their performance and physical evidence while the staff felt supported and seen.

He said after their tenth anniversary, the subsequent years tested their mental, physical, emotional, and psychological strength, adding that it was more about survival than accomplishments.

Mr Agbley said despite the challenges faced during the Covid-19, they could not find any excuses not to celebrate the success story.

He said they were making a significant impact and were going to keep up the fighting spirit till their dreams were realised.

Mr Agbley said the school would accept every good gift, in support of the 15th Anniversary including land, sand, stones, cement, rods, cash, wood, furniture, nails, encouragement, pieces of advice, and tiles.

Mr Mac Christopher Bolemegbe Yaw Anyigba, Chairman for the occasion, commended the school for its feat while commending the remarkable efforts of teachers as well.

