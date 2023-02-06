Ghana’s Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA – Ghanaian international and Hatayspor forward, Christian Atsu is reported to be trapped under rubble in South-East Turkey after a devastating earthquake hit the country this morning.

According to reports, the player was among others who were affected by the disaster which hit hard in Kahramanmaras, where Hatayspor is based.

A rescue team is still on a hunt to get the 31-year-old and other teammates out of the situation at their various residences.

Other officials affected by the disaster are Malatyaspor goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup and Hatayspor technical director Taner Savut.

Over 1000 people have been injured in the earthquake and the rescue team is still getting people out in ten different cities.

The forward scored in the club’s game yesterday as they defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

GNA

