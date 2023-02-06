Head Coach of Nsoatreman FC attributes team’s loss to defensive blunders

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), Feb. 6, GNA – Abukari Mumuni Sokpari, Head Coach of Nsoatreman FC, has attributed the team’s 2-0 loss to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Stadium last Sunday, to defensive errors.

The Coach was worried these errors kept repeating in most of their matches, especially in their away matches.

In a post-match interview, the Coach said, “I’m at a loss as to how our goalkeeper handled the ball that resulted in the first goal.

“With the second goal, he had all the time at his disposal, as to how he allowed the Aduana player to pounce on the ball and slot it into the net, remains a worry to me.

“All the defeats we suffered away from home were due to defensive errors. I think we to work on our defence going forward,” he added.

He said the team also lacked cohesion but added that it must also be addressed comprehensively.

“We lost possession easily, transition from defence through midfield to attack was very poor.

“The fact that we are not scoring is also an indication that, our attack is not good enough. I hope to make amends in our last game of the first round against Great Olympics,” he noted.

GNA

