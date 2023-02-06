Coach Fabin justifies use of young, inexperienced players against Nsoatreman

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/A), Feb. 6, GNA – Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin, Head Coach of Aduana FC has said the changes made in their match against Nsoatreman FC were due to injuries and suspensions.

“Most of our players were injured, whilst some were on suspension, so we had to rely on the materials available for the match against Nsoatreman FC.” He explained after their 2-0 win last Sunday.

According to Coach Fabin, they recruited some young and inexperienced players at the start of the season, with the intention of building a formidable team for next season.

He added that, those players were given the opportunity in the match against Nsoatreman as part of their team building efforts.

Coach Fabin commended defender Stephen Anokye Badu for his recent performance, adding that, “He is a good player, all he needs is to heed to advise and take his personal training seriously”.

On why goalkeeper Joseph Addo was included in the starting line up but was not fielded, the Coach said “He complained of rib pains during the week, and I think its reoccurred few minutes to the match hence the changes.

“I have instructed the team’s physiotherapist to take an x-ray of him today for us to understand and appreciate what’s happening,” he stated.

GNA

