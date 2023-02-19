Ghana receives Atsu’s mortal remains with solemn ceremony

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – With a solemn ceremony, led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Kotoka International Airport, Ghana Sunday welcomed home the mortal remains of its beloved international football star, Christian Atsu Twasam, whom it lost to the February 6 earthquake in Turkey.

Dr Bawumia on behalf of the Government extended condolences to the Twasam family, Ghanaians and the footballing fraternity for the “deep loss”.

“We hoped against hope and prayed but when we found him, he was no more. He played for the Black Stars and was much loved. We will sorely miss him. It is a painful loss,” he said.

The Vice President said the Government would support the family to give Christian Atsu a befitting burial.

“The State will be fully involved with the family in providing Atsu a befitting burial,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information; Mr Evans Bobie Opoku, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, and many other sympathisers.

Mr Tamimu Issah, former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, in an interview, described Christian Atsu as one who served as a worthy ambassador of Ghana everywhere he went.

He said Atsu always kept a positive attitude in any team he was sent on loan to play and never gave up.

“I lack words to describe the pain. The tributes pouring from all over the work is not because he is dead but they are really genuine tributes,” he said.

The Twasam family expressed gratitude to Government and Ghanaians for the support since the incident happened.

Shortly after the ceremony, the body was carried in a hearse and taken to the 37 Military Hospital morgue for preservation.

With tears, and tributes, Ghanaians, with members of the football world, are mourning Christian Atsu Twasam, who died after the February 6, earthquake in Turkey.

The nation prayed and hoped that Astu’s story would be celebrated as a happy one – a miracle, just like that of those who were found alive days after the tragedy of the earthquake that so far claimed more than 40,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu, who signed for the Turkish side, Hatayspor in September 2022, was confirmed dead by his agent, Nana Sechere after 12 days of going “missing”.

The former Newcastle man was residing in an apartment in Hatay city, which suffered huge damages during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

Tributes have been pouring in from individuals and the football fraternity after he was found dead.

The 31-year-old before suffering the tragic incident featured in their game against Kasimpasa SK on February 5, 2023, and scored the only goal in the game to give his side the win.

The sad event hit many Ghanaians due to the contribution and sacrifices Christian Atsu had made for his country both on and off the pitch.

He made 64 appearances for the Black Stars, netting ten goals and nine assists.

Atsu, known for his generosity towards the less privileged in society, left behind a wife and two children.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

