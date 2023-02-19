Ghana and UK commit to biodiversity protection

Accra, Feb.19, GNA – Ghana and the United Kingdom have renewed their commitment to biodiversity protection and preservation.

This was made at the Nature Action – Private Sector Mobilisation Event, organised by the Government of the United Kingdom in London, on Friday, February 17, to catalyse and demonstrate delivery of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, said in Accra on Sunday.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework is a landmark international agreement adopted by the fifteenth (15th) session of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP15.2), held in Montreal, Canada.

The Framework seeks to galvanise urgent and transformative action by Governments, subnational and local governments, and with the involvement of all of society, to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, but contribute to the objectives of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its Protocols.

The world’s biodiversity is deteriorating at unprecedented rates, posing serious threat to the survival of humankind.

The event, therefore, brought together governments, indigenous peoples, private sector and civil society to support delivery of the Framework’s 10-point Plan for financing biodiversity and shift towards a nature and climate positive economy.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, said Ghana was fully committed to biodiversity protection and preservation for a healthy planet.

Biodiversity, he highlighted, provided humans with so many benefits, including food, medicine, energy, clean air and water, security from natural disasters as well as recreation and cultural inspiration.

“Biodiversity loss is synonymous to forest and wildlife loss, which constitutes a huge ecosystem of varying fauna and flora, and Ghana’s commitment to halt forest and wildlife loss includes a commitment to protect the world’s biodiversity,” he said.

The Minister said the Global Biodiversity Framework aligned with the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forest and Land Use, which Ghana signed at COP26 in 2021.

“Ghana endorses the 10-point Plan of the Global Biodiversity Framework, and is committed to work with other governments and partners to the protect and conserve biodiversity.”

He, therefore, urged the developed countries to work with developing countries to protect the world’s forests and biodiversity.

Using the cocoa value chain as an example, Mr. Jinapor said although the value of the chocolate industry was more than US$130 billion, Ghana and Ivory Coast, which produced more than 60% of the cocoa used in the chocolate industry, received less than five percent of the value of the chocolate market.

To empower developing countries to continue with their work on biodiversity protection, Mr. Jinapor asked developed countries not to adopt policies that would continuously impoverish developing countries.

“The duty to protect biodiversity is a collective one, and we must all work together to ensure a safe and healthy planet for current and future generations,” the Minister said.

The event was held at the Lancaster House in London, and was followed by a working reception, hosted by the British Monarch, King Charles III, at the Buckingham Palace, the official London residence and royal palace of the British Monarch.

GNA

