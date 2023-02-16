Full Text: Finance Minister’s Statement on Debt Exchange Programme to Parliament

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, on Thursday informed Parliament that the country’s public debt in present value terms was 103 per cent of GDP in 2022, compared to the debt sustainability limit of 55 per cent for countries with medium debt-carrying capacity like Ghana.

The Minister made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament when he briefed the House on Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The Minister also informed the House that tax to GDP ratio for the same period was “just about 12.6%, woefully below the Sub-Saharan Africa average of 18% and insufficient enough to meet pressures on the public purse.”

Here is the full text:

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

