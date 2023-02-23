Former Black Stars players sign the book of condolence to mourn Christian Atsu

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – Former Black Stars players have visited the family of Christian Atsu Twasam to mourn with them and also sign the book of condolence opened by the family for the late footballer.

Ghanaian international and Black Stars winger met his untimely death following a terrible earthquake measuring 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude that rocked Southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

The Renaissance apartment in Hatay, which houses some players and officials of Hatayspor was not spared where the Ghanaian player was residing and met his death.

Atsu was found lifeless under the rubble 12 days after the incident.

His demise struck the world with great players including former Chelsea player John Terry, Napoli’s Romelu Lukaku, Asamoah Gyan, Andre Dede Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Everton, Newcastle, and AFC Bournemouth expressing their condolence to the family.

Some Black Stars players including Abedi Ayew Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Derek Asamoah, and Samuel Inkoom have all paid the family a visit to mourn with them.

Atsu, 31, played 65 times for the senior national team and helped Ghana to reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations finals where the Black Stars lost to the Elephants of Ivory Coast on penalties. He was named the best player in the tournament.

GNA

