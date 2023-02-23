Education sector can rake in over two billion dollars annually – Joe Ghartey 

By P.K.Yankey

Essikado (W/R), Feb. 23 GNA – A Joe Ghartey-led government will improve upon the education sector to rake in more than two billion dollars in revenue, annually, for the country.

Mr Joe Ghartey, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said measures would be put in place to equip local universities to international standards, with interventions in several sectors of the economy, to turn Ghana’s fortunes around.

He cited the United Kingdom, which earned approximately 28.8 billion pounds a year from international students, and that if Ghana could attract just ten per cent of that amount, there would be no need for external financial support.

Mr Ghartey, the immediate past Minister of Railways Development, said this at the launch of his “Hope and Unity Tour” at the University of Mines and Technology School of Railways Development at Essikado in the Western Region.

He emphasised that wherever educational institutions were situated, the environs experienced a boom in economic activity.

“The foundation has already been laid in the education sector and it’s now left with prudent measures and fortitude to tap the benefits thereof,” he said.

“A Joe Ghartey-led Government would take the steps that would make our universities internationally competitive in a bid to attract more international students”.

These steps include increased regulation, targeted scholarships for lecturers and some financial interventions.

Mr Ghartey is continuing his Tour of Hope and Unity to the Western-North Region.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

