Winnifred Ntumi named Sportswoman for the Year 2022

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – Ms Winnifred Ntumi, member of the national weightlifting team, Black Cranes has been awarded as the Sportswoman for the 2022 by the Millennium Excellence Foundation.

She was awarded the title due to her prowess and achievements in the sport since she became a national athlete in 2018 where she won bronze at the Africa Youth and Junior Championship in Cairo, Egypt and won another bronze medal the following year in the Africa Seniors Championship.

At the 12th African Games held in Rabat, Morocco, she won three bronze medals and a bronze medal in the World Championship held in Uzbekistan in the year 2020.

In 2022, she represented Ghana at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham and placed ninth.

In a letter confirming her award issued and signed by the President of the Millenium Excellence Foundation, Ambassador Ashim Morton and copied the Ghana News Agency Sports said her continuous determination, passion, and focus in weightlifting was worth celebrating.

“We have over the years monitored your progress and last year was exceptional.”

The Millennium Excellence Foundation exists to Inspire, identify, celebrate, and reward achievers in diverse fields of endeavor; Mentor, coach, build resilience, support stakeholder initiatives, train, build capacity and develop infrastructure; and serve deprived communities, vulnerable groups, and people living with disability, women, and youth.

The foundation has the Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the life patron.

GNA

