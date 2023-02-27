Farouk Aliu Mahama supports over 70 students with scholarships

By Amadu Kamil Sanah



Yendi (N/R), Feb. 27, GNA – The Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund (FAMEC-FUND), a scholarship fund set up by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has disbursed GHC200, 000 scholarship funds to over 70 tertiary students this year.



The beneficiaries who are brilliant but needy are fresh and continuing students studying in various courses in the tertiary educational ladder.



Disbursing the funds, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said, prior to his election as MP of Yendi, he made a commitments to raise the tertiary students educational bar in the Yendi Constituency.



“Since I came into office, I instituted the FAMEC-FUND to support the education of brilliant but needy constituents.”



He emphasized that education must be a balanced and accessible to all regardless of one’s status in society” whether rich or poor, privileged or handicapped or able or disabled.”



He said money should not be a barrier to deny any child the access to education and that no brilliant but needy child would be left behind in the Yendi Constituency.



“I hold the view that a brilliant child of a peasant farmer in Nakpachei, Oseido or Ngono (villages of Yendi constituency) should have the equal chance to tertiary education as the child of a Minister in Accra will have.”



The Yendi Legislator expressed the hope that the support would cushion the families of the beneficiary students in footing their academic user-fees and other educational expenditures.



A beneficiary and a Level 200 student of the Tamale campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the MP for the gesture.



He indicated that the support was not only timely, but was also enough to pay the fees of each of them with some surplus funds.



The FAMEC-FUND was launched in 2021 to support brilliant but needy students in the Yendi Constituency.



