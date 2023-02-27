Bono Regional Minister calls on Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – The Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Owusu-Banahene has called on the Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited.

The purpose of the visit was to express appreciation for the support and cooperation especially in the Management of Sunyani Airport.

She commended Management for the facilities and urged them to put in measures that would improve facilitation and provide a seamless travel experience for travellers.

Mrs Pamela Djamson-Tettey, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited assured the Minister that Management would continue to improve facilities at the Sunyani Airport.

The meeting also deliberated on future plans for the development of the Sunyani Airport.

It would be recalled that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the Sunyani Airport Runway Project in August last year, paving the way for resumption of Commercial Operations to the Region.

Passion Air currently operates six flights a week to and from Accra to Sunyani.

GNA

