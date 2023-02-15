Operator: 230 flights cancelled in Frankfurt

Frankfurt, Feb. 15, (dpa/GNA) - Some 230 flights, both take-offs and landings, were cancelled at Frankfurt airport on Wednesday by the afternoon, the operator said.

The reason was computer problems at German airline Lufthansa after important data lines were cut during railway construction work in the city that hosts Germany’s important financial industry.

Airport operator Fraport reported that operations were gradually stabilizing.

About 1,000 flight departures and arrivals involving 114,000 passengers had originally been planned for the whole day.

Air traffic control halted the landing of further jets for a time so that the airport would not fill up.

GNA

