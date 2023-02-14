Don’t sacrifice your right to education on the altar of Valentine’s Day 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Feb. 14, GNA – Adolescent girls planning to have fun today as the world celebrates Valentine’s Day have been cautioned to take a deeper reflection of how it could cost them their right to education.



They were also advised not to be carried away by their youthful exuberance and the euphoria surrounding activities for the day to commit a lifetime blunder.



Madam Aba Oppong, Executive Director of Rights and Responsibilities Initiatives Ghana, who gave the advice, said a lot of girls often got pregnant on such days thereby throwing away their right to education.

She said although the day was meant to express love to one another, the narratives about sexual activities made a lot of young girls vulnerable due to curiosity.



“Sometimes during Valentine’s Day some girls decide to sacrifice their virginity and you see, having unprotected sex can be very dangerous to both partners,” she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.



She said celebration of Valentine’s Day has reached a level where even people in stable relationships decides to have fun and reminded the public that sex was not for fun, but a serious issue for which persons involved should be prepared and protected.



Much as people have right to have sex, they must do it with partners who will protect them in order not to put their health at risk, she noted.



She admonished young girls not to follow money and avoid being lured into unprotected sex which could jeopardise their future.

