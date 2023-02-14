Be committed towards success in marriage, couples advised

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Feb 14, GNA – Dr Mathias Fosu, the Northern Regional Administrator of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has advised couples to demonstrate commitment and collective responsibility towards the success of their marriages.

“The church today records many cases of divorce because most couples are unable to endure the challenges that come with marriage,” he said.

Dr Fosu gave the advice while officiating a marriage ceremony at the Kingdom Temple of the ICGC in Tamale during the Sunday service.

He said the Christian marriage strove on self-denial, commitment and absolute dependency on the word of God.

He urged couples to respect their marital vows by sticking to the Biblical principles of their marriages to minimise divorce cases.

Dr Fosu advised them to work collectively and always develop the sense of support base for each other.

“Be each other’s cheerleader because the journey of marriage requires fighting and winning together as a team.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

