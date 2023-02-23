Deutsche Telekom sees Q4 profits climb 

Bonn, Feb. 23, (dpa/GNA) - German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom on Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net profit climbed to €1.01 billion ($1.07 billion), up from from €471 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special losses was €9.96 billion, up from €9.01 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share improved to from €0.25 to €0.40 in the previous year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter grew from €28.65 billion to €29.80 billion.

Looking ahead for 2023, the company expects earnings per share to be more than €1.60 per share and free cash flow of more than €16 billion.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

