Kurdish activist executed in Iran

Tehran, Feb 23, (dpa/GNA) – A Kurdish activist was executed by hanging in Iran on Wednesday morning, the country’s Fars news agency reported later that day.

Iran’s judiciary had accused the activist, Arash Ahmadi, of causing the death of a policeman.

Hengaw, an Oslo-based human rights group, says the man had been in prison for two years. According to their report, the 29-year-old was a member of the Kurdish Komala Party in Iran. The execution took place in the city of Kermanshah.

Human rights activists have been highly critical of the use of the death penalty in Iran for many years, saying it can be used as a means of repression after unfair trials.

Official figures on executions are not known. According to the Amnesty International rights organization, at least 250 people were executed in Iran in the first half of 2022, mainly for drug offences.

GNA

