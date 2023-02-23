Austria inflation rises to 11.2% 

Brussels, Feb. 23, (dpa-AFX/GNA) - Austria’s consumer price inflation rose slightly more than estimated in January, final data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices advanced 11.2% year-on-year in January, faster than the 10.2% rise in December. The rate was revised up from 11.1%.

Likewise, EU harmonized inflation advanced to 11.5% from 10.5% a month ago. But the HICP rate was confirmed.

The annual increase was mainly driven by household energy prices, which increased significantly. Costs for housing, water and energy surged 19.3% and food and non-alcoholic beverages prices climbed 17.0%. The third strongest price driver was restaurants and hotels, up 12.3%.

“Without the electricity price brake, the increase in inflation would have been even stronger,” Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas said.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.9%, revised up from 0.8%. At the same time, the monthly increase in the HICP was confirmed at 0.8%.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

