Cuban Embassy, Esbecan Ladies Orphanage celebrate José Martí Pérez

Accra, Feb 01, GNA – The Cuban Embassy in Accra, has eulogised the late José Julián Martí Pérez, a Cuban nationalist and philosopher, for his dedicated services to humanity.

José Martí, as he was popularly known, who was born on January 28, 1853, and died on May 19, 1895, dedicated his life to the promotion of liberty, political independence for Cuba, and intellectual independence for all Spanish Americans.

Considered as an important figure in Latin American literature and also a philosopher, his writings and political activities became a symbol of Cuba’s bid for independence from the Spanish Empire in the 19th century, and referred to as the “Apostle of Cuban Independence”.

Ms. Anette Chao Garcia, the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, who was hosting children from the Esbecan Ladies Orphanage at a ceremony in Accra as part of activities to commemorate the late José Martí, said there were a lot of lessons to learn from the life of the nationalist.

She said his commitment to the cause of the liberation of the people and humanitarian services helped shape the Cuban society for the better.

“Today marks a special day for the Cuban people as we mark the 170th anniversary of the birth of José Martí,” the Ambassador said, and described the late philosopher as a national hero.

According to her, the Embassy’s decision to host the children from the Esbecan Ladies Orphanage was to demonstrate its love to the underprivileged children.

“We want to make this day a wonderful one for our guests and also show solidarity,” Ms. Chao Garcia said.

Ms. Veronica Donkor, Organizer of the Esbecan Association, which is made up of Cuban trained graduates, said the members had adopted an orphanage at Dodowa and that the intention was to reach out to the children and enhance their welfare.

The members have been paying regular visits to the facility to donate food items, clothing, and also offer free health screening exercises.

Ms. Lydia Odame Agyekum, Vice-President of the Association, affirmed the members’ commitment to community outreach programmes to enhance the cause of humanity.

Born in Havana, Spanish Empire, Martí began his political activism at an early age. He traveled extensively in Spain, Latin America, and the United States, raising awareness and support for the cause of Cuban independence.

His unification of the Cuban émigré community, particularly in Florida, was crucial to the success of the Cuban War of Independence against Spain.

He was a key figure in the planning and execution of this war, as well as the designer of the Cuban Revolutionary Party and its ideology.

He died in military action during the Battle of Dos Ríos on May 19, 1895.

Martí is considered one of the great turn-of-the-century Latin American intellectuals.

His written works include a series of poems, essays, letters, lectures, a novel, and a children’s magazine.

