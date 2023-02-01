GNAT donates canoe to Lawoshime, Wenyagor Basic schools

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Lawoshime (VR), Feb 1, GNA – The Keta Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Volta Region has donated two wooden Canoes to Lawoshime and Wenyagor M/A basic schools to facilitate access.

This, they said, would aid in accessing the school located along the lagoon in the event of flooding and transportation.

Mr Mattah Ferguson, the Keta and Anloga chapter Chairman of GNAT, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the schools requested for the canoes after a tour by the Association to the schools.

He disclosed that some teachers and pupils were finding it difficult to access the school, especially during the raining season due to flooding.

The situation, Mr Mattah disclosed, needed attention “since there is no electricity and other good social amenities, most of the teachers come from far and may need to cross the river everyday for teaching and learning.”

Mr Alex Midedzi, Headteacher at Lawoshime basic school, who received the items expressed much appreciation over the offer.

He told the GNA the offer would mitigate the expenses incurred by the teachers and others in boarding a canoe to school.

Mr Alex Ahia, Assembly member for the area, thanked the donors for the support.

He called on government and other well meaning Ghanaians to help rescue residents in the area from other problems such as potable drinking water, good roads, and others.

GNA

