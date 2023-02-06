Court orders arrest of researcher over car fraud 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Feb.6, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a researcher over an alleged GHS75,000.00 car fraud.

This was after Prince Abdulai had failed to appear before the Circuit Court Seven when criminal summons was served on him.

Abdulai had taken GHS60,000.00 and a refrigerator worth GHS15,000.00 from Mr Ben Acheampong under the pretext of selling him a vehicle, prosecutors said.

Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah called the case in the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh who therefore adjourned it to February 22, 2023.

Mr Acheampong, the complainant is a businessman living at Osu whilst Abdulai, the accused person lived at West Legon, all suburbs of Accra.

Prosecution said both the complainant and the accused person were friends.

There was a black Range Rover vehicle with a faulty engine parked at a fitting shop at Abelemkpe and in 2021, the accused person claimed ownership of the said vehicle and offered it for sale.

The complainant after inspection of the vehicle, expressed interest in buying it and the accused person sold it to him at GHS78,000.00.

The complainant made part payment of GHS60,000.00 and additionally gave the accused person a fridge valued GHS15,000.00, as put before the Court.

The complainant one day visited the shop and learnt that, the accused person was not the owner of the vehicle.

The complainant lost interest in the vehicle and requested for a refund of his money but to no avail and on August 16, 2021, a report was made to the Police and the accused person was arrested.

Investigation established that the accused person was indeed not the owner of the vehicle, thus, the accused refunded GHS46,000.00 and went into hiding.

In October 2022, forfeiture of recognisance was prepared and served on the surety to produce the accused person, but he could not produce the accused person.

After investigation, Abdulai was served with Criminal Summons to appear before Court.

GNA

