Hundreds to contest for National Cross-Country slots in Ashanti Region

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Feb. 6, GNA – About 500 athletes are set to participate for selection in the 2023 Regional Country race on Saturday, February 11, in Ahafo Ano South, Mankranso, in the Ashanti Region.

The annual race is opened to athletes based in the Ashanti Region and provides the platform to select a regional team to compete for honours in the National Cross- Country Race to be held on February 25, in Tamale.

At the end of the 10km race which would start from Abordease to Wiaso, 12 male and female athletes would be selected to represent the region in the National Cross-Country race.

Medals and certificates would be presented to the athletes for their input and also encourage the team.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Appiah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), the selected athletes would be accompanied by three officials to guide and train the team for the final event in a fortnight.

The Regional and National Cross-Country race is an initiative under the NSA to groom and develop talents for domestic and international competitions.

GNA

