C1GS Junior Golf development receives massive support from international community

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – The youth development component of charity organisation, Captain One Golf Society is gradually gaining grounds as more international golf clubs and groups troop in to support the initiative of developing the sport of golf from the grassroots.



The target is to get as many kids as possible to play the sport which is widely seen as a sport for the elite.

When started at Tarkwa in the Western North Region, the President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah did not envisage such massive boost from golfers and golf clubs in and out of Ghana.



One of such organisations that has thrown its weight behind the junior golf development programme is Gal in Golf, a group of dynamic ladies pushing the game of golf in the United States of America.



They play at the Pecan Hollow Golf Course at Plano, Texas and donated golf balls, towels, watches, trophies, tee markers and many other golf related items to push the developmental agenda of Captain One Golf Society.



President of Gals in Golf, Libby Cherry, explained that it was breathtaking to know that such an initiative was ongoing and that they were pleased that kids could be given an opportunity to experience the game of golf and once their interest was captured at the tender age, it would grow with them.



Some members of Gals in Golf who donated personal items to Captain one are Linda Yopp, Mollie Manning, Gwen Armstrong, Kathy Clinton and Marrianne Waggoner.



Also, to support the initiative is the Pecan Hollow Golf Club itself led by Steve Heidelberg Who’s the boss, Gary Dennis, Jamison Womack, Zach Howell, and Eli Weaver who donated some balls and golf clubs to be delivered to the society.



Captain One Golf Society is currently preparing to launch the third project site at Obuasi on Sunday, March 05 which would be in partnership with the Obuasi Golf Club and this support comes at the right time as the kids in the mining community would now get enough equipment to train with.



Mr Ayeh Appiah who was overwhelmed by the support expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the society to all the donors for their kind heartedness and assured them that the items donated would all be used for its intended purpose.



He added that he was looking forward to the day that some if not all the donors would be in Ghana to witness the fruits of their support.

GNA

