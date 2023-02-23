Ada-East DCE extends condolences to Christian Atsu’s family 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, Feb. 23, GNA – Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive of Ada-East has extended the message of condolences to the family of the late Christian Atsu Twasam.



Madam Pobee in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Ada said the demise of Christian Atsu was to the entire nation and prayed for strength and comfort from the Lord to the bereaved family.



She said the people of Ada would forever remember the late footballer for his immense contribution to the lives of others and for raising the name of Ada high both locally and on the international level.



The Ada District Chief Executive said the support of the late Christian Atsu was beyond the shores of Ada with a notable one in Ada being the establishment of a water facility for the Drogobom community.



She added that testimonies from different sources around the world was a clear indication that the country had lost a great asset adding that it was her prayer that another hero emerges.



Madam Pobee said there were many football teams with talented players in Ada and hoped some of them would emerge as great as the late Christian Atsu Twasam was.



“Ada people have lost a great person but with God going to give us somebody like Atsu from Ada because we have good footballers who are coming up,” she stated.

