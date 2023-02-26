At least 38 dead after heavy clashes in Somaliland

Mogadishu, Feb. 26, (dpa/GNA) – At least 38 people were killed in heavy clashes in the East African region of Somaliland on Saturday, according to a local militia leader.

They died during heavy fighting over the town of Laascaanood which is claimed by both Somaliland, a Somali breakaway region in the Horn of Africa, and the neighbouring semi-autonomous Somali region of Puntland.

Troops from Somaliland had attacked the city with heavy artillery, a Laascaanood militia leader told dpa on Saturday evening.

So far, 38 deaths have been recorded, but there were more fatalities on both sides as well as among civilians, he added.

Somaliland in northern Somalia, with a population of around 3.5 million, has been virtually independent for more than three decades. Under international law, however, Somaliland is only recognized by Taiwan, although it is considered politically more stable than Somalia itself.

Since the end of last year, such clashes have become more frequent in the region, with Somaliland and Puntland blaming each other for the violence.

In early February, three provinces of Somaliland – including Sool Province, where Laascaanood is located – had announced that they wanted to rejoin Somalia again.

GNA

