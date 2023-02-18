Agric community sympathizes with Atsu’s family

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Nkenya (WR), Feb. 18, GNA – The Agric community in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan area of the Western Region has expressed profound sadness at the demise of Christian Atsu, a Ghanaian professional footballer.

Footballer Christian Atsu was found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the earthquake and aftershocks in Southern Turkey and Northern Syria that had claimed the lives of more than 40, 000 people and left many displaced.

A talk with some community members revealed how the Black Stars “icon” was highly loved.

Some members could not hide their tears, especially lovers of football who closely followed his career.

Ms. Yaa Honu, a young lady, said; “it is very unfortunate that he should die this way, but God knows best.”

Mr. Amewokpor Mensah said, “I learnt he is a good man also who did a lot of charity for people, especially Orphans and prisoners…I pray that Ghanaians learn from this trait and emulate to help society.”

Atsu joined Hatayspor in September 2022 after a season with Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed and scored the winning goal in a Super Lig match on 5 February 2023.

He won 65 caps for Ghana and helped his country reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final where they lost to Ivory Coast on penalties. Atsu was later named player of the tournament.

GNA

