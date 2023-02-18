Takoradi Technical University increases STEM intake

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia (W/R) , Feb. 18, GNA – The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has increased enrolment in science related courses by 64 per cent to meet the quest for critical mind-set to solve the country’s development challenges.

Professor John Frank Eshun, the Vice Chancellor, TTU, at the Eighth Matriculation ceremony, said the school received 9,263 applications, out of which 8,627 were offered admission.

These include: Non-tertiary (57), Professional Diploma in Technology (1,022), HND (831), Bachelor of Technology (3,094) BTech top-up (1,143) and Master of Technology (47).

6,194 students have so far registered.

Prof Eshun said 64 per cent of the admitted students were offering Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related programmes while, 36 per cent were offering Business related programmes.

“This is an indication that TTU is committed to creating stronger STEM opportunities for the future generation to confidently address national and global challenges,” he said.

He said the University also admitted nine foreign students from Western and Eastern African countries; Nigeria, Cote D’voire, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroun and Uganda.

The Vice Chancellor said the ceremony was to acquaint the new entrants with the fundamental principles, norms and culture of the school.

This year, the University admitted 28 students with disability, bringing their total number to 70.

Prof Eshun announced that the school would engage the services of five new Sign Language Interpreters for deaf students to make the TTU an excellent disability service provider across public universities in Ghana.

He urged the “fresh students” to be disciplined and use the right channel of communication to channel their grievances in the course of their studies.

The channels are the Academic Consulate, Guidance and Counselling Unit, Gender Advocacy Unit, Office of the Dean of Students, and Heads of Department.

He advised them to abide by the dictates in the University’s motto; “…Akoma na Nsa ma mpuntu…” to wit, the heart and the hand work together for development.

“Set your sights on a noble cause from now and work tirelessly to achieve it. Some of you have started experiencing a lot of freedom, which you have not had before. You should all keep in mind that freedom comes with responsibility”.

GNA

