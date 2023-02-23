New date for African Games to be announced after ANOCA, AU and AASC resolve impasse

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA – A new date for the 13th edition of the African Games to be held in Ghana will be announced soon after the impasse between the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) has been resolved amicably.

This resolution was facilitated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the AU, after a meeting was held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

There have been doubts over Ghana’s organisation of the African Games, with some key stakeholders threatening to boycott the games and not showing up for crucial meetings.

This impasse between these major stakeholders has, for the past one and a half years, adversely impacted Ghana’s efforts to host and organise the 13th African Games.But after last Sunday’s meeting, all key stakeholders signed a resolution for the games to go ahead.

Members who signed the resolution include Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif; Ambassador Minata Semate Cessouma, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, Mr. Mustapha Berraf; the President of ANOCA; and Major General Nasser, President of AASC.This opens the door for a new date for the Games, for which the Ghanaian government has committed more than $200 million in sports infrastructure of international standard.

GNA

