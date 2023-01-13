Xlimkid releases another hit titled ‘Before I Go’ 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA – Hip-hop rapper Henry Boakye popular known as Xlimkid in the music industry has dropped another hit titled “Before I go”.

The song was produced by (Menace Got Beats) a quando rondo/ NBA youngboy instrumental mixed by Trino.

It talks about a young inspirational street boy who is really determined to inspire a lot of people with his story through music.

The song which has been making waves in the music industry for the past few days has given the afrobeat rapper the exposure to do more in his music career.

The song which was released on January 9, 2023, has got many notable artistes and influencers applaud the young rapper for his immense effort in his music.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Xlimkid said the song was to inspire everybody to never give up on being who they want to be in the future.

“I always tell the youth and other upcoming artiste to push through the pain till it is done,” he said.

He said, he was motivated by himself and does not look up to anybody because everyone had their own flaws despite the nice output we see.

“I have no upcoming project for now, but my fans should keep their fingers crossed,” he promised.

Xlimkid started singing in 2021 and had gained recognition across local and abroad.

However, he advised the youth never to give up on their dreams, “be creative, always bring out the best in you, and be different,” he added.

Xlimkid is a Ghanaian hip-hop rapper who discovered his musical talent at a very younger age, he has acquired the musical limelight for his great lyrical songs across the world.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

