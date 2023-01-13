NGO donates laptops, bags to Bolgatanga Preparatory School

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Jan. 13, GNA – Global Prayer Arena, a non-governmental organisation based in the United Kingdom (UK), has donated 20 laptops and accessories, including a modem to the Bolgatanga Preparatory School in the Upper East Region.

The donation was facilitated by Colonel James Bugbilla Sabia, an old student of the school, to enhance the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) subje.The NGO also donated 300 school bags, three footballs and soft drinks and biscuits to mark the return of the school children to school for the new academic year at a total cost of more than GH₵50,000.00.

Col. Sabia, who completed the school in 1988, said the cost of the internet data to power the modem had been catered for and advised the pupils to study hard to be successful in life and give back to the school.

Mrs Lauren Obeng Owusu, Secretary to the Global Prayer Arena, said the donation was part of the helping arm project, a charity arm of the organisation, to support deprived communities to improve their livelihood to live dignified lives.

She said the world had become a global village and access to internet and other technological equipment was critical to learning new skills and expressed the optimism that the support would help to improve access and fight inequality.

“Every person on our team has the heart and desire to help the needy, especially children, because if you start young, you can change a generation and so, we are passionate about it because a lot of us come from Ghana or have Ghanaian heritage and we want to see this nation grow,” she added.

Mr Frederick Obeng Owusu, Founder of the Global Prayer Arena, said the computers were student friendly and were being used by students in the UK and it was imperative for students in rural communities to have access to the same equipment to help them compete with their colleagues in the world.

“These laptops are used in the UK by students of their calibre both in secondary and junior high schools, so it would be good for them, and we believe that it is going to change the way teaching and learning is done in the school,” he said.

The organisation hopes to establish educational centres in schools and communities to support rural children and women through micro loans and poverty eradication interventions.

Ms Catherine Assibi Nyaaba, Headmistress, Bolgatanga Preparatory Primary School, thanked Col Sabia and the Global Prayer Arena for supporting the school and said it would significantly enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

She, however, appealed to other old students of the school to continue to collaborate to support the school’s grow and deliver students, who would contribute to nation building.

The Prayer Arena later donated some bags of rice to women drinks and school bags to children in the Zanlerigu community in the Nabdam District as part of the charitable works of the organization.

